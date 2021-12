In this undated photo, Santa Claus makes a visit to a children’s ward at a local hospital. Recognize any of the children or Santa himself? Do the room furnishings bring back any memories for you?

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.