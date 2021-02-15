The Way it Was: Segelke-Kohlhaus Manufacturing Company circa 1910

Segelke-Kohlhaus Manufacturing Company, pictured here on the southwest corner of Second and Cass streets, was a major manufacturing concern in downtown La Crosse for over 100 years. The company, in operation from 1857 to 1960, manufactured sash, doors, blinds, and other material including hardwood floors, stairs, stair railings, newel posts, and balustrades. Until the turn of the 20th century, La Crosse was a major lumber milling center and Segelke-Kohlhaus took advantage of the large supply of raw materials available.

The company’s industrial campus covered several city blocks, including everything west of Second Street between Cass Street and Cameron Avenue to the Mississippi River and the west half of the block bordered by Second, Cass, Third, and Cameron. Only one historic building remains standing: the Segelke-Kohlhaus office building and glazing department at 610 Second Street S., seen in the picture just south of the elevated footbridge over Second Street. The area is now largely occupied by the Cass Street entrance and Cameron Avenue exit to the Hwy 14/61 bridge across the river, as well as LafargeHolcim, a ready-mix concrete supplier.