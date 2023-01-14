The Way it Was: Sienna Hall, 1881

Located at 608 11th St. S. in La Crosse, Sienna Hall was built in 1877. It is the best example of French Second Empire architecture in La Crosse, featuring a well-preserved double-pitched mansard roof.

It was built in 1877 by the Diocese of La Crosse to serve as the Bishop’s House, which it was until 1922. At that time, the Diocese sold it to the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration for $15,000. It was converted into a residential facility for 60 nurses who served at St. Francis Hospital. The remodeled facility included a new recreation hall, living room, dining room, parlor, and kitchen.

In 1942, the Franciscan Sisters who taught at Aquinas High School moved into the home and it was renamed St. Catherine’s Hall. It later housed students attending St. Rose High School and Viterbo College. In 1967, it was renamed Sienna Hall and became a treatment facility for patients.

