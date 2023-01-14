 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
The Way it Was

The Way it Was: Sienna Hall, 1881

  • 0
Sienna Hall, 1881

Sienna Hall, pictured here in 1881, was built in 1877 at 608 11th St. S. 

 La Crosse Public Library Archives

Located at 608 11th St. S. in La Crosse, Sienna Hall was built in 1877. It is the best example of French Second Empire architecture in La Crosse, featuring a well-preserved double-pitched mansard roof.

It was built in 1877 by the Diocese of La Crosse to serve as the Bishop’s House, which it was until 1922. At that time, the Diocese sold it to the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration for $15,000. It was converted into a residential facility for 60 nurses who served at St. Francis Hospital. The remodeled facility included a new recreation hall, living room, dining room, parlor, and kitchen.

In 1942, the Franciscan Sisters who taught at Aquinas High School moved into the home and it was renamed St. Catherine’s Hall. It later housed students attending St. Rose High School and Viterbo College. In 1967, it was renamed Sienna Hall and became a treatment facility for patients.

People are also reading…

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News