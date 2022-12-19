The Way it Was: Smith Coulee, 1916

Pictured here is Smith Coulee in 1916 before automobiles were prevalent on county roads. Bare birch trees and some goat prairie can be seen at the top of the steep bluff. It is not clear which Smith owned or settled in this valley following the colonial removal of the Indigenous peoples. Smith’s Creek and Smith Valley Road wind through the coulee and along the road is the location of the former Smith Valley School constructed in 1887. The former country school was restored and dedicated in 1980 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as on state and local registers.