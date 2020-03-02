The Way it Was: Snowy travels on Jefferson Lines

A Jefferson Lines bus from St. Paul arrives in La Crosse during a snowy afternoon on March 6, 1995.
At that time, Jefferson Lines operated locally from a Union Bus Depot at 600 S. Fourth St., which closed in 2004. Jefferson Lines, which began serving La Crosse in 1985, continues service today with stops at the La Crosse Regional Transit Center and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.