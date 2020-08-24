 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Solberg building in 1903 and 31 other historic La Crosse buildings
The Way it Was: Solberg building in 1903 and 31 other historic La Crosse buildings

Solberg building in 1903

The brick Solberg grocery building in 1903, at the corner of Third and Pearl streets.

 Kylie Mullen

One of the earliest and finest surviving examples of Commercial Italianate architecture in the downtown is celebrating its 150th birthday this year.

The three-story painted brick Solberg grocery building located on the northeast corner of Third and Pearl streets was commissioned by Norwegian immigrant Charles B. Solberg It was designed in 1870 by William Nichols, who called for a cast-iron front allowing large windows to face the street for display purposes.

The Solberg Building is best known as the first location of the Gundersen Clinic. Norwegian immigrants Adolf Gundersen and Christen Christensen established a clinic here soon after arriving in La Crosse in the 1890s.

The Bellerue Drugstore occupied the corner spot from 1890 to 1930.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

