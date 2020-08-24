The Way it Was: Solberg building in 1903 and 31 other historic La Crosse buildings

One of the earliest and finest surviving examples of Commercial Italianate architecture in the downtown is celebrating its 150th birthday this year.
The three-story painted brick Solberg grocery building located on the northeast corner of Third and Pearl streets was commissioned by Norwegian immigrant Charles B. Solberg It was designed in 1870 by William Nichols, who called for a cast-iron front allowing large windows to face the street for display purposes.
The Solberg Building is best known as the first location of the Gundersen Clinic. Norwegian immigrants Adolf Gundersen and Christen Christensen established a clinic here soon after arriving in La Crosse in the 1890s.
The Bellerue Drugstore occupied the corner spot from 1890 to 1930.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.
Amtrak Depot
Charmant Hotel
Chase, Dr. H.H. and Henry G. Wohlhunter Bungalows
Christ Episcopal Church
City Square
Gund Brewing Loft Apartments
Hamlin Garland House
Hixon House
James Vincent House
John L. Callahan House
La Crosse Area Visitors and Convention Bureau
Laverty-Martindale House
Losey Memorial Arch
McGilvray Road Bridges
Maria Angelorum Chapel
Mindoro Cut
Medary Town Hall
Nicholas Frank Eugene House
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel
Palmer-Gullickson Octagon House
Powell Place
The Pump House Regional Arts Center
Roosevelt School Apartments
Satori Arts
Trust Point
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Morris Hall
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Graff Main Hall
Will Ott House
Wilson School House
Wisconsin Telephone Co.
The Freighthouse
These historical photos from the Coulee Region are a reminder about how our region used to look.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.