The Way it Was: 1964 speed skating race

Spectators watch as girls race toward the finish line during the 1964 City Speed Skating Championships held on Jan. 19, 1964, at Pettibone Park Lagoon. The frame shelter house shown here was erected in 1939 and warmed many an ice skater during its existence. The building was intentionally destroyed during a controlled fire in 2000 by the La Crosse Fire Department, and its former site is now occupied by a stone picnic shelter. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
