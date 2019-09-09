{{featured_button_text}}
1910 Elementary Class

Elementary students at the old St. James Catholic School, 716 Windsor St., pose for a class photo in circa 1910. 

This school was then a small building that served the St. James congregation from 1901 to 1942 — when it was replaced by a larger brick building. The brick school from 1942 remains standing today and is occupied by Providence Academy.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

