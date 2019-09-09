Elementary students at the old St. James Catholic School, 716 Windsor St., pose for a class photo circa 1910.
This school was then a small building that served the St. James congregation from 1901 to 1942 — when it was replaced by a larger brick building. The brick school from 1942 remains standing today and is occupied by Providence Academy.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
1969: La Crosse Longfellow Junior High
1970: La Crosse Central High School
1971: Jefferson Elementary School
1972: La Crosse Logan Junior High School
1973: La Crosse Central High School
1974: National merit scholars
1975: La Crosse Central High School
1976: La Crosse Logan High School
1977: Smith Valley School
1978: Onalaska Northern Hill Elementary School
1979: Summit Elementary School
1980: Fauver Hills Elementary School
1981: Caledonia High School
1982: La Crosse elementary schools
1983: Emerson Elementary School
1984: Holmen High School
1985: Sparta Elementary School
1986: Onalaska School District
1987: Onalaska Luther High School
1988: Holmen Evergreen Elementary School
1989: Logan High School
1990: Onalaska High School
1991: Holmen High School
1992: La Crosse School District
1993: La Crosse School District
1994: La Crosse School District
1995: La Crosse School District
1996: La Crosse Central High School
1997: La Crosse high schools
1998: La Crosse Aquinas High School
1999: La Crosse Central High School
2000: Onalaska Irving Pertzsch Elementary School
2001: La Crosse Logan Middle School
2002: La Crosse Franklin Elementary School
2003: Holmen High School
2004: La Crosse high school students
2005: Onalaska High School
2006: La Crosse Central High School
2007: Holmen High School
2008: La Crosse Central High School
2009: Holmen Sand Lake Elementary School
2010: Sparta High School
2011: Onalaska Eagle Bluff Elementary School
2012: La Crosse Logan High School
2013: Onalaska Irving Pertzsch Elementary School
2014: Roosevelt Elementary School
2015: La Crosse Central High School
2016: West Salem High School
2017: Northside Elementary School
2018: La Crosse Central High School
2019: La Crosse Central High School
