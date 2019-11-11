A 1954 view of St. Mary’s Catholic School which was located at 405 Seventh St. S., on the southeast corner of South Seventh Street and Cameron Avenue.
Built in 1910, this school had an enrollment of 160 students in 1954. In 1960, after the closure of St. Mary’s Parish, this school was renamed St. Joseph’s Cathedral School. That school continued to operate until 1969, when it was replaced by a new Cathedral School at 13th and Ferry streets. The old St. Mary’s School was razed 50 years ago today on Nov. 11, 1969, and its former site is now occupied by Becker Plaza, a seven-story apartment complex.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
