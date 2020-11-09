 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Streetcar service circa 1915
The Way it Was: Streetcar service circa 1915

From the sign on the this circa 1915 streetcar, this route went from Oak Grove Cemetery to Main Street to the Green Bay & Western Depot on La Crosse’s South side.

La Crosse’s streetcar service ended 75 years ago on Nov. 11, 1945, with the last cars operating between the North Side and downtown before being replaced by buses. The city’s streetcar service had operated for 66 years, beginning in 1879 with horse-drawn cars.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

