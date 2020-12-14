The Way it Was: Super Valu Grocery, 1962

Two Super Valu grocery stores opened in La Crosse in 1958. One “model” store, pictured above in a 1962 photo by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, was located at 1024 South 19th Street in Jackson Plaza, and the other on the Causeway at 65 Copeland Avenue. The Jackson Plaza store moved to the former A&P grocery store site at 904 West Avenue South and opened there in 1979, as a Spies Super Valu store and later become known as Strittmater’s. The grocery store closed for good in 1994, and the site became home to a Walgreens store.