The Way it Was: Super Valu Grocery, 1962
THE WAY IT WAS

Super Valu Grocery, 1962

One "model" Super Valu grocery store, located at 1024 South 19th Street in Jackson Plaza in 1962.

 Photo Courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Two Super Valu grocery stores opened in La Crosse in 1958. One “model” store, pictured above in a 1962 photo by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, was located at 1024 South 19th Street in Jackson Plaza, and the other on the Causeway at 65 Copeland Avenue. The Jackson Plaza store moved to the former A&P grocery store site at 904 West Avenue South and opened there in 1979, as a Spies Super Valu store and later become known as Strittmater’s. The grocery store closed for good in 1994, and the site became home to a Walgreens store.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

