The Way it Was: Temporary performance venue built for 1908 music festival

With no auditorium, or even a music hall capable of housing more than a few hundred people, La Crosse was awarded the honor of hosting the 1908 Saengerfest, a biennial music festival attended by thousands of singers and music lovers from all parts of the United States. Not until 1941, when the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium was completed, would La Crosse have a permanent event space dedicated to hosting large events and conferences. After several plans to renovate existing buildings fell through, a temporary auditorium was conceived. The business community was tapped for funds to make it happen.

A majestic timber performance venue was completed on Market Square, but since it was meant to only be temporary, the planning committee voted not to provide the traditional finishing touches such as stain, paint, or decorative stucco to avoid diminishing the reclamation value of the wood used. The opening performance for invited singers and spectators alike featured a mass chorus of 3,000 voices composed of choir singers from churches of all denominations for miles around that was reported to have “aroused terrific applause from thousands of delegates from all parts of the country.”

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

