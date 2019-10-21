La Crosse’s last fire-horse team stands outside old Fire Station No. 5 at 1220 Denton St. on April 14, 1926 — the day the team was retired from service and replaced by a motorized fire truck.
This station was built in 1895 and served the fire department for 72 years until 1967. After remodeling, the building was home to the Southside Senior Citizen Center from 1969 until just recently. The former fire station and senior center is now vacant and for sale by the city.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
