The Way it Was: The Elite Luncheonette
THE WAY IT WAS

The Elite Luncheonette

 Photo Courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

A worker washing the facade and windows at The Elite Luncheonette on March 19, 1991. The Elite, which was located at 412 Main St., was started in 1913 by Gus and Margaret Pappas, who at first sold homemade ice cream and candy there before later adding a food menu.

During its heyday, The Elite catered to downtown shoppers and workers with its most popular menu item being an olive and nut sandwich. The business was later operated by Gus’ son, Paul Pappas, and his wife, Judy, who sold it in 2000 to new owners who would later rename the luncheonette as Elite Mediterranean Cuisine, which operated at the Main Street location until late 2003. The former site of The Elite is now occupied by Soula’s Cuisina, a Greek restaurant.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

