The Way it Was: The Elite Luncheonette

A worker washing the facade and windows at The Elite Luncheonette on March 19, 1991. The Elite, which was located at 412 Main St., was started in 1913 by Gus and Margaret Pappas, who at first sold homemade ice cream and candy there before later adding a food menu.

During its heyday, The Elite catered to downtown shoppers and workers with its most popular menu item being an olive and nut sandwich. The business was later operated by Gus’ son, Paul Pappas, and his wife, Judy, who sold it in 2000 to new owners who would later rename the luncheonette as Elite Mediterranean Cuisine, which operated at the Main Street location until late 2003. The former site of The Elite is now occupied by Soula’s Cuisina, a Greek restaurant.