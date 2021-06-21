 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: The Family YMCA pool
The Way it Was: The Family YMCA pool

The Family Y Pool, 1970s

Pictured here are patrons of the YMCA pool, built in 1969, which drew women with opportunities for exercise and aquatic programs.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

In 1960, it became apparent that the La Crosse branch of the YWCA would need to construct a modern facility. More and more women wanted exercise programs and opportunities, and aquatic programs were held elsewhere at the YMCA pool. The United Way, at that time called the United Fund, encouraged the YWCA and the YMCA to fundraise together for a new, joint facility that could serve the needs of both organizations. The site selected was at Main Street and West Avenue, property owned and used by the YMCA since 1931.

The new 70,000-square-foot building opened in 1969 and included a double-court gym, an Olympic-size swimming pool, locker rooms, showers, three handball courts, workout rooms, “women’s health club,” “men’s athletic club,” game room, a multi-purpose room, four meeting rooms, a playschool, nursery, hobby room, and offices. A formal dedication of the facility was held in 1971 and the joint membership totaled more than 8,000 at that time.

In 1992, the YWCA officially sold their equipment and half of the facility to the Family Y to find new headquarters and pursue new goals and different directions affecting women, such as domestic violence. Today they are located in Onalaska. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

