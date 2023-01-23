 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

THE WAY IT WAS: The Gateway Lumber Co. Fire, 1948

  • 0
Fire destroys

A fire destroyed the Gateway Lumber Co. 75 years ago on Jan. 23, 1948.

 La Crosse Public Library /ar

A fire destroyed the Gateway Lumber Co. 75 years ago on Jan. 23, 1948. Located at northeast corner of Second Street and Cameron Avenue, the site is now an empty lot along the Cameron Avenue bridge.

It was thought that the fire was caused by an overheated stove. According to Tribune’s front page that day, “All fire fighting equipment in the city was on scene shortly after the fire alarm was turned in at 10:27 a.m. … all men off duty (were) called to the scene.” The firefighters worked tirelessly in sub-zero temperatures to control the blaze. It was estimated that about 3,000 bystanders lined the area as the plume of smoke rose more than 1,000 feet into the sky. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

Lumber prices are increasing daily and it's impacting the prices of new homes. Source by: Stringr
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakfast is getting expensive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News