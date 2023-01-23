THE WAY IT WAS: The Gateway Lumber Co. Fire, 1948

It was thought that the fire was caused by an overheated stove. According to Tribune’s front page that day, “All fire fighting equipment in the city was on scene shortly after the fire alarm was turned in at 10:27 a.m. … all men off duty (were) called to the scene.” The firefighters worked tirelessly in sub-zero temperatures to control the blaze. It was estimated that about 3,000 bystanders lined the area as the plume of smoke rose more than 1,000 feet into the sky. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.