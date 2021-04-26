The Way it Was: The Hyde family home, 1886

In 1886, many La Crosse streets were still mud and the fancy homes in what is now the Cass-King National Register of Historic Places Residential District looked incredibly different than they do today.

The Cass-King NRHP District supports the most outstanding concentration of fashionable and architecturally significant turn of the 20th-century homes in La Crosse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first homes in this neighborhood were built in the 1880s by a few wealthy residents looking to live on the edge of the city on large lots, away from the noise and commotion of the core city.

Pictured here is the Hyde family home, which was on the southwest corner of West Avenue and King Street, with its front facing King. Though this home is gone now, this image shows an example of how these homes and their surrounding landscape looked at this time.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0