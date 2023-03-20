Located on Front Street at the base of Jay Street, the old Listman Milling Co. was one of many industries along the river that gave this area of downtown the nickname “the Wholesale District.” The Listman Mill began operation in 1879 and became the largest producer of flour and grain in La Crosse. This photo was taken before 1907, when construction started for a larger mill that enveloped the original building. The mill closed around 1920, and the owner of the property, Kansas Flour Mills Corp., used the site as a storage facility for the next 15 years.