The Way it Was: The Old Cramer House on Fifth Avenue in La Crosse
The Way it Was: The Old Cramer House on Fifth Avenue in La Crosse

The Way it Was: The Old Cramer House

A dirt street and board sidewalk mark this circa 1880 photo of the Howard Cramer house when it was at its original location of 113 Fifth Ave. N. (now a parking lot) in downtown.

 Kylie Mullen

A dirt street and board sidewalk mark this circa 1880 photo of the Howard Cramer house when it was at its original location of 113 Fifth Ave. N. (now a parking lot) in downtown La Crosse.

When this house was built in 1854 for Cramer, it was known as “a pretentious residence located in the midst of one of the finest sand patches on the La Crosse prairie” according to Tribune files.

Cramer (1820-1892) was employed as an insurance agent and is buried in Oak Grove Cemetery. In 1906, the former Cramer house, then called one of the notable landmarks of early La Crosse, was moved to 1619 Johnson St. — where it remains standing today in a remodeled condition.

The moving of houses was once a common practice in La Crosse with no less than 350 houses being moved between 1880 and 1930, according to newspaper archives.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

