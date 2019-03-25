The Way it Was: The old Moulton house
A circa 1875 view of Capt. Isaac Moulton’s house, which was located on the northeast corner of Sixth and Cass streets. Moulton, who over time was employed with river, railroad and telephone interests here, was well-known with his wife, Hannah, for holding their annual wedding anniversaries as a community event at their home. After Moulton’s death in 1919, this house was converted into apartments before being razed 80 years ago in March 1939. The former site of the Moulton house is now occupied by a Mileage gas station and convenience store at 603 Cass St. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
