The Way it Was: The old Ruplin Bakery

Started by Jacob Ruplin in 1895, the bakery occupied this building from 1900 to its closure in 1950. During its heyday the bakery was in business seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and was known for its fresh-baked items such as peanut rolls and Swedish rye

bread.

The building at right was then the vacant Second Ward School (which was located on the southwest corner of Fourth and King streets), whose students prior to the school’s closing in 1907 would swarm the Ruplin Bakery during recess to buy sweet rolls and cookies according to Tribune files. The former Ruplin Bakery building was razed in November 1965 and its old site is now occupied by a car lot for Pischke Motors.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

