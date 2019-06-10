Looking north, this rural road scene of South Salem Road was the old name of the highway that connected the east side of La Crosse from Campbell Road with West Salem along the southeast side of the La Crosse River.
In the 1930s, the bridge in the foreground was replaced with the Monegan Overhead and the road was relabeled State Hwy. 16.
An old stone farmhouse visible on the left is believed to be the William and Alice Neumeister home, with Miller's Bluff in the background.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.