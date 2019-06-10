{{featured_button_text}}
The Way it Was: South Salem Road in the Early 1900s

South Salem Road was the old name of the highway connecting Campbell Road and West Salem.

Looking north, this rural road scene of South Salem Road was the old name of the highway that connected the east side of La Crosse from Campbell Road with West Salem along the southeast side of the La Crosse River.

In the 1930s, the bridge in the foreground was replaced with the Monegan Overhead and the road was relabeled State Hwy. 16.

An old stone farmhouse visible on the left is believed to be the William and Alice Neumeister home, with Miller's Bluff in the background.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

