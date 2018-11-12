The Way it Was: The steamer White Beaver

In the photo above, a duck hunting group crowds the small steamer White Beaver during the 1890s on the Mississippi River near La Crosse. The White Beaver was built at La Crosse in 1885 for Capt. Edward Winslow of Brownsville, Minn., and was thought to have been named after Dr. D. Frank “White Beaver” Powell, who served as La Crosse’s mayor from 1885 to 1886 and 1893 to 1897. This steam-powered propeller craft carried passengers and freight between La Crosse and Brownsville, Minn., from 1885 to 1897, when it was destroyed by fire while docked at Brownsville. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
