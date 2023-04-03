Local WKBH DJ and rock and roll promotor Lindy Shannon declared November 1, 1960, as Vee Day — as that was the day he brought national recording star and teen idol Bobby Vee to La Crosse. Vee performed two shows with the local group the Super-phonics at the YWCA Youth Center, also called the Teenarama, after a brief 20-minute rehearsal.

The La Crosse Public Library Archives is actively collecting photos, posters, newspaper articles and personal recollections of the early rock and roll era in La Crosse, especially bands under Shannon’s promotion. To help highlight this effort, the library is holding a special event, Adult Prom: Rocking through the Decades, 1950s-2010s on April 22 at the Concordia. Visit the Library’s website for more information about the event and how to buy tickets.