The Way it Was: The Valley View Mall in 1990

Valley View Mall will mark its 40th anniversary on Friday.

It opened on July 31, 1980, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and “an anxious crowd ready to go shopping,” according to Tribune files.

At that time the mall had four anchor stores — Sears, J.C. Penney, Dayton’s and Herberger’s — plus 44 other businesses which included B. Dalton Booksellers, Musicland and Orange Julius. Of the four original anchor stores at the mall, J.C. Penney is the only surviving business there today.

