Today, 116 S. Fourth St. in La Crosse is known to most as the Leithold Music store. The building was purchased by Leithold Piano Co. in 1962, and the company has maintained ownership ever since. Leithold purchased the property from Tillman Bros. Furniture, which had occupied the building since its construction in 1889. Remarkably, the well-known building has only had two owners in its 134 years of existence.

The photo above is a view of Fourth Street, looking north. The Tillman Bros. building rises over the others on the block, and is marked on its south side as a furniture store. The photograph was taken during a Fourth of July parade circa 1905, hence the crowded streets and American flags.

Tillman Bros. furniture opened in La Crosse in 1859, and was run by brothers William and Friedrich Tillman. After nearly 30 years in business, the brothers purchased their store on Fourth Street for $28,000. They used the first two floors of the building to display furniture, and the remainder were used for constructing furniture and holding stock. They occupied the building for 73 years before selling it to Leithold’s and permanently closing Tillman Bros. Furniture after 103 years of business.