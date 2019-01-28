This undated photo, thought to have been taken during the 1940s, shows a youthful boxing bout at the La Crosse YMCA when it was located at 617-629 Main St., in the building now occupied by Western Technical College’s Administrative Center. Anyone knowing the identities of the boys in the photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
The Way it Was: Tussling tykes
