The Way it Was: VFW Drum and Bugle Corps, 194

The Thomas Rooney VFW Post No. 1530 Drum and Bugle Corps was a six-time reigning state champion at the time of this photo in 1947, 75 years ago. Looking at the details on the drum, it appears they may have missed the honor in 1941, but won it in 1940 and from 1942 to 1946. The state championship accolade was handed out at the annual four-day state convention of VFW posts held in Madison.

According to a 1946 La Crosse Tribune article, volunteer members practiced and drilled regularly and ranged in age from 19 to 57. The Corps was self-supporting, with all equipment and supplies purchased from its own treasury, built up by paid gigs at dances, parades, and other events. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@ lacrosselibrary.org.