The Way it Was: W. A. Roosevelt Company building, ca. 1920s

La Crosse pioneer William A. Roosevelt settled in La Crosse in 1855 at the age of 21, where he became a steamboat engineer. In late 1868, he opened a steam-fitter and plumbing establishment, serving the steamboats that needed repairs while docked at La Crosse. The W.A. Roosevelt Company was incorporated in 1888 as a wholesaler of “wrought iron pipe and fittings, brass goods and engine trimmings, pumps and mill supplies. [The company is a] contractor for steam and hot water heating apparatus.”

For the company's fiftieth anniversary in 1918, Roosevelt had a new building constructed at 230 North Front Street, which is pictured here. Today, this building is the home Trust Point Inc.