The Way it Was: Washburn School, 1926

This Washburn School was completed in 1922 and replaced a school building constructed in 1878.

Designed by Chicago architect J. C. Llewellyn, it held 22 classrooms, sported a combination auditorium-gymnasium and held the school district offices.

Under the leadership of classroom teacher Charlotte Kohn, Washburn School in 1928 opened a room for students with physical challenges along with a physiotherapy room. It was touted as the first public orthopedic school in Wisconsin educating students who would have to otherwise be taught in their homes.

Once Emerson School was built, those students were accommodated there. Washburn School as closed in 1974 but lay empty until its razing in 1985. Developer Jay Hoeschler built an apartment complex called Washburn on the Park which stands there today.