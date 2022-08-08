The Way it Was: Washburn School, 1926

This Washburn School was completed in 1922 and replaced a school building constructed in 1878.
Designed by Chicago architect J. C. Llewellyn, it held 22 classrooms, sported a combination auditorium-gymnasium and held the school district offices.
Under the leadership of classroom teacher Charlotte Kohn, Washburn School in 1928 opened a room for students with physical challenges along with a physiotherapy room. It was touted as the first public orthopedic school in Wisconsin educating students who would have to otherwise be taught in their homes.
Once Emerson School was built, those students were accommodated there. Washburn School as closed in 1974 but lay empty until its razing in 1985. Developer Jay Hoeschler built an apartment complex called Washburn on the Park which stands there today. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or email
archives@lacrosselibrary.org.
The Way it Was Vol. 1: Photos make old La Crosse come alive
Hometown History: Hulberg Box Co.
THE WAY IT WAS: In recognition of Labor Day, here’s a look at the employees of the short-lived Hulberg Box Co., all members of the Box Makers Union, with their badges and pennants, likely ready to participate in the Labor Day Parade. Hulberg manufactured boxes of various sizes and shapes for many La Crosse companies, such as John Gund Brewing Co., G. Heileman, Funke’s Candy, Spence McCord Druggists, Michel Brewing and Kratchwill Candy Co., naming some of the boxes shown on the wagon. At 1801 West Ave. S., from approximately 1914 to 1917, the company advertised in the help wanted column in the paper for “cross cut saw men; also, nailers.” Another ad asked for, “bright boys, over 16, at the Hulberg Box Company; no machine work.” Oscar H. Hulberg was the owner but seems to have moved from La Crosse shortly after closing down the business. The location of the company was later occupied by Badger Corrugating Co.
Hometown History: Coulee Region camping
A tradition for many area families is enjoying a family camping trip to mark the end of summer vacation before school resumes. This scene from the Coulee Region in 1966 is complete with a family picnic and a pull-behind camper.
Hometown history: Temporary ferry transportation in 1935
THE WAY IT WAS: A view of the small barge ferry, which, for a short time in August 1935, provided the only means of transporting automobile traffic across the Mississippi River at La Crosse. This ferry began service Aug. 12, 1935, while the city’s wagon bridge was closed for repairs after an accident three days earlier in which a span of the bridge collapsed into the river after being hit by an auto. With a capacity of only four cars, this ferry proved too small to handle the volume of auto traffic wanting to cross the river so a second ferry that could carry 15 to 20 vehicles was also put into service. The ferry service ended Aug. 20, 1935, when the wagon bridge reopened after replacement of the fallen span.
Hometown history: Myrick Park Zoo
The kiddy boat rides at the old Myrick Park Zoo were a popular summer attraction, as evident in this photo taken 25 years ago, on Aug. 12, 1990. The zoo and this ride area closed in 2007, and were later replaced by Myrick Hixon EcoPark, which ceased operations last year.
Hometown history: La Crosse Riverfront
A view of La Crosse’s riverfront during the early 1870s, looking north from the foot of Pearl Street, some 40 years prior to the creation of Riverside Park. Prominent in the photo are the stern-wheel rafter Brother Jonathan and the railroad transfer side-wheel packet Alex McGregor. This photo is from a stereo-view taken by Charles Bayley, a photographer who operated a studio in La Crosse from approximately 1865 to 1876, according to local newspaper files. As a present day point of reference, the foreground area shown here is now part of Riverside Park opposite the Radisson Hotel.
Hometown history: Summer of 1900
THE WAY IT WAS: A summer scene from circa 1900, with children posing outside a duplex at 127 to 129 Seventh St. S. At that time, this brick residence was occupied by the families of Reginald Wesson and Joseph Cramer, according to the 1900 Federal Census. Wesson was then employed as secretary-treasurer of La Crosse Plumbing Co., while Cramer worked as a blacksmith at La Crosse Plow Co. This duplex, which was built in 1891, remains standing today, though its appearance has changed with the front porch now enclosed and the addition of vinyl siding and a fire escape, etc.
Hometown History: Levee Park
THE WAY IT WAS: This circa 1920 postcard scene, donated to the La Crosse Public Library Archives by Lois Wakeen of Cashton, shows the south end of Levee Park, now known as Riverside Park, as viewed from the State Street entrance. As seen here, there was a lower drive in the park which was accessible from State, Main and Pearl streets. This roadway has since been removed, and its former location is now occupied by a pedestrian walkway. In addition, the buildings and wagon bridge seen here no longer exist. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Hometown history: Izzy's Barbershop
THE WAY IT WAS: This location at 1511 S. 16th St. S. has been a small barbershop since the early 1930s. A water permit was issued in 1929, and Isadore Michalski rented the space and set up shop as a barber after working for various barbers in town. On the left is Eleanor Smith (later, Dwyer) with Florence Michalski (later, Chapiewsky) in about 1930. Shortly after, the building served as a barbershop for other men until 1953, when Isidore Michalski purchased the property and barbered independently. Later he added his son, Florian, to the business. Florian ran the business and also traded in furs until June 2002. Gene Nickerson is the current barber. The name has changed from Izzy’s to Nick's Barber Shop.
Hometown history: Polish Parade 1905
This scene from 110 years ago shows a group of girls taking part in a “Polish Parade” July 10, 1905, as they marched east in the 1200 block of Ferry Street, which was then unpaved. These girls were part of the Polish parish at the now bygone Holy Cross Catholic Church, which was at 1311 Ferry St., and were wearing red and white dresses and carrying flowers, according to Tribune files.
Hometown history: Kids Parade in 1990
Hometown history: 1967 Sells and Grey Circus
A light rain did not stop these women and children from attending the Sells and Gray Circus at La Crosse’s Erickson Recreation Field June 27, 1967, as captured in this old Tribune photo. The Erickson site, located near Losey Boulevard and Chase Street, was a popular circus ground from 1955 to 1975 (and prior to 1955 when the area was known as Salzer Field), according to Tribune files.
Hometown History: La Crosse Riverfront in 1890
A June 1890 view of La Crosse’s riverfront, looking south from the foot of Jay St. The large building at left was Listman Flour Mill; the building at center with one smokestack was John James Foundry; and the complex at right with three smokestacks was John Paul Sawmill, which cut a total of 38 million feet of lumber during 1890, according to local history files.
Hometown history: Milwaukee Bar, Restaurant and Hotel
Joe Wakeen stands behind the bar ready to take your drink order. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Joe and Ellamae Wakeen owned the Milwaukee Bar, Restaurant and Hotel, which was located at 424 Copland Ave., most recently the Railyard Bar & Grill that burned down last month.
Howntown history: 1956 Rail Scene
THE WAY IT WAS: This bygone rail scene, taken in July 1956, by Donald E. Smith, shows a Chicago and North Western “Dakota 400” passenger train traveling between Sparta and Elroy. Rail service on this line ended in 1964, and the tracks removed in 1965, to make way for the 32-mile Elroy-Sparta State Trail, the first Rails to Trails project in America. This past Saturday, the trail’s 50th anniversary was celebrated with a group bicycle ride near Kendall, followed by a ceremony in Kendall. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Hometown History: 1955 Memorial Day assembly
THE WAY IT WAS: This scene from 60 years ago shows the 1955 Memorial Day assembly at Central High School, then located at 16th and Cass streets. This ceremony took place Friday, May 27, 1955, (three days before Memorial Day) as part of an ongoing tradition at Central dating back to 1923, to honor the school’s war dead. Central’s ceremony is believed to be the longest-running high school observance of Memorial Day in the nation. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Hometown history: Mindoro Cut in 1908
Hometown history: Service Transfer & Storage Co. building in 1938
A 1938 birds-eye-view of the Service Transfer & Storage Co. building with several company trucks parked at the loading dock. Located at 434 Third St. S., this building was erected by the Service firm in 1937, and was home to that business until circa 1962. After last being occupied by Habitat For Humanity ReStore, this building was recently razed to clear the site for the construction of a Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel.
Hometown History: Old La Crosse County Courthouse
A closeup view of the imposing old La Crosse County Courthouse, which was located on what is now known as Lot C, currently a construction site for a future housing, retail and office complex.
Hometown history: Courthouse Demolition of 1965
Looking south from Third and Pine streets April 27, 1965, just moments before the dome of the third La Crosse County Courthouse crashed to the ground during the building’s razing. The demolition of this ornate government center, which was built in 1904, is still lamented by many local and area residents. The former site of this courthouse, bound by Third, Fourth, State and Vine streets, is now a construction site for a future housing, retail and office complex.
Hometown History: Flood of 1965
THE WAY IT WAS: Fifty years ago Wednesday, the Mississippi River reached its all-time high at La Crosse with a crest of 17.96 feet. This photo of the old Elfman Marine at 58 Copeland Ave. appeared in the April 21, 1965, Tribune with the following caption: "Outboard motors ... you could try them out in the window." The Elfman Marine building has since been razed and its former site is now occupied by Candlewood Suites La Crosse. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Hometown history: Courthouse Square in 1965
THE WAY IT WAS: A 1965 birds-eye-view of the old Courthouse Square, now known as Lot C, bound by Third, Fourth, State and Vine streets. This photo, with Fourth and State in the foreground, was taken not long after the razing of La Crosse County’s third courthouse, 1904 to 1965, and shows a bulldozer at work on the square which would later be occupied by a Montgomery Ward store. Following the razing of the Ward store in 1991, this block served as a parking lot until just recently when it was closed to allow the construction of a housing, retail and office complex on the site.
Hometown history: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
This 1960 photo, taken by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, shows St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church at 936 Winnebago St. This place of worship was dedicated 100 years ago, on April 11, 1915, with 1,000 people attending the ceremony, according to Tribune files. The St. Wenceslaus parish was disbanded in 1974, but this edifice remains in use today as Viterbo University’s San Damiano Chapel, which underwent a $1.2 million restoration project in 2014.
Hometown history: Easter in 1939
Hometown history: Cerise Dinner Club
Hometown History: 1911 street scene
THE WAY IT WAS: This circa 1911 street scene shows a Ruplin Baking Co. truck and driver during a delivery at the La Crosse Chop House which was located at 122 N. Third St. Of added interest are the billiard players outside Frank Kerpen’s pool hall at 124 N. Third St. and the sign outside the Chop House door which reads “Ladies Dining Room Upstairs” which indicates the restaurant had separate dining facilities for men and women. The Ruplin Bakery was located at 412 S. Fourth St. and was in business from 1895 to 1950, according to local history files. The building at right which then housed The Mint saloon has since been razed but the old Chop House and pool hall buildings remain standing today and are now occupied by Digger’s Sting bar and restaurant.
