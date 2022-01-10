The Way it Was: Welsh Congregational Church

The Welsh Congregational Church in Bangor was a religious organization from 1855 to its dissolution in 1904 and was founded and attended by many Welsh immigrants in that area of the county. Prominent last names of Bangor Welsh are Wheldon, Jenkins, Jones, Williams and Evans. Services were held solely in the Welsh language. “Eisteddfod,” a festival of Welsh song and poetry held a few times each year, attracted the Welsh community from all parts of the county.

But by 1904 most of the families who made up the congregation were third or fourth generation Welsh-Americans who no longer spoke or understood the Welsh language. Upon dissolution of the Congregational organization, many members then joined the Welsh Presbyterian Church, an earlier splinter group from the Congregational Church, which eventually became First Presbyterian United in Bangor.

