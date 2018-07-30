The Way it Was: 921 West Ave. in 1960

This 1960 photo, taken by former Tribune business manager Howard Colvin, shows the Church of the Nazarene at 921 West Ave. S. The church was at this location from 1948 to 1966, when the building was sold to Lodge 1920, Loyal Order of Moose, which had the steeple removed in April 1966. In 1979, the remodeled former church was taken over by what became known as the Coulee Council on Addictions, which occupied the site until early this month when it moved to the new Coulee Region Recovery Center at 921 Ferry St. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
