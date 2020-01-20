The Way it Was: 1922 Winter Carnival Float

This photo from the “Souvenir View Book” of La Crosse’s 1922 Winter Carnival shows the Montague Co. float that took part in that celebration’s parade on Jan. 26, 1922.

The 1922 Winter Carnival covered four days in late January of that year and included day and night parades, a ski jumping tournament, ice skating races, horse racing at Riverside Park and a toboggan slide at Pettibone Park.

The Montague Co., which made crackers, cakes and candy, was located on the southwest corner of Third and Badger streets — a site now occupied by the Tribune building.

The canoe on the Montague float paid homage to the firm’s popular brand of soda crackers, Samoset Biscuits, whose logo contained an illustration of Indian Chief Samoset paddling a canoe.

