THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Winter Carnival Parade, January 26, 1922

Winter Carnival Parade, January 26, 1922

The Winter Carnival celebrated La Crosse’s winter sports and industries in 1922. A queen and king were nominated and elected for the celebrations. The winner, pictured in the middle of the front row, was Northsider Cora Larson. 

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Held 100 years ago this week from January 25-28, 1922, the Winter Carnival celebrated La Crosse’s winter sports and industries. The Winter Carnival was considered a City holiday, and employees were given a half-day at work the day of the parade. Those participating in the parade used this time on their elaborate costumes and floats. The 3-mile parade route started at Jackson & Third, traveled along Third to the North Side, and ended in Copeland Park. A queen and king were nominated and elected for the celebrations.

Photographed above are the women nominated to be queen. The winner, pictured in the middle of the front row, was Northsider Cora Larson. She worked as a cashier at Henry Rooney’s Dairy Lunch and her prize was a $250 diamond ring.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

