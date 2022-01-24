The Way it Was: Winter Carnival Parade, January 26, 1922

Held 100 years ago this week from January 25-28, 1922, the Winter Carnival celebrated La Crosse’s winter sports and industries. The Winter Carnival was considered a City holiday, and employees were given a half-day at work the day of the parade. Those participating in the parade used this time on their elaborate costumes and floats. The 3-mile parade route started at Jackson & Third, traveled along Third to the North Side, and ended in Copeland Park. A queen and king were nominated and elected for the celebrations.