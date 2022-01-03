The Way it Was: Wisconsin State Bowling tournament, 1965

The Wisconsin Woman’s Bowling Association state tournament was held in La Crosse from January to May of 1965, featuring over 2000 teams, nearly 4000 doubles, and more than 7500 solo competitors. It was held at Holiday Lanes next to the Holiday Inn on Barron Island (Hwy 14/61 turnpike between La Crosse and La Crescent). Pictured here is the registered team from La Crosse’s Triangle Café, then located at 601 Main Street.

Holiday Lanes was a luxurious 40-lane bowling paradise built in 1963. However, the complex lasted less than 8 years before being purchased by Gateway Transportation Company in 1970 and turned into offices. The building still stands; its most recent use was as the La Crosse Call Center for The Company Store.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

