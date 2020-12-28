The Way it Was: Wisconsin Theater Fire, 1952

The Wisconsin Theater at 514 Main St. (far right) was destroyed by fire on December 28, 1952. It was built as the Majestic Theater in 1909 and originally served as a venue for stage productions and vaudeville; it was notably the home of the Guy and Eloda Beach theatre troupe. It began showing movies in 1915 and was remodeled and renamed the Wisconsin Theater in 1936, becoming a dedicated movie theater venue. The building was razed in 1963 and the spot is currently a parking lot next to St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.