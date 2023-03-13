Henry A. Yanzer was an early osteopathic and chiropractor who started his practice in La Crosse in 1922 at 221 N. Seventh St. He studied in Chicago at both a medical college and a chiropractic college and graduated in 1917. But he continually pursued further training in St. Louis and elsewhere as he was able to.

Yanzer offered treatments such as sulphur, vapor and Turkish baths, traction, massage, electric treatment and adjustments. Later he installed ultra-violet ray treatment and “deep heat” which employed a short-wave ray. People came from “all over,” he said in a La Crosse Tribune article, adding that his sanatorium included rooms for up to 18 people who were receiving long-term treatment from him. Forced to move in 1963 because of the Civic Center urban renewal project for the new city hall, Yanzer’s Sanitorium moved and continued until Doc Yanzer retired in 1967. He died at age 101 in 1996.