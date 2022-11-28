 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

THE WAY IT WAS: YMCA Christmas Tree Fundraiser, ca. 1940s

  • 0
Tree fund

YMCA Christmas Tree Fundraiser, ca. 1940s

 La Crosse Public Library Archives

The sign reads “Help Y’s Men Send Boys to Y Camp — XMAS TREES.” The Men’s Y-Club was in charge of this fundraiser and the Y Camp in question is likely Camp Bradfield. Camp Bradfield was a permanent YM-YWCA camp from 1930 to 1982 located on Hall’s Creek, about eight miles north of Black River Falls. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

A red spruce from North Carolina will be the Capitol Christmas Tree this year in Washington. "This year, we're honored to have this red spruce nicknamed Ruby from the Pisgah National Forest in Western North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains," said the Director at the Capitol Grounds and Arboretum James Kaufman. "We'll set the tree into the West Front Lawn. Our Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team will spend the next several days decorating the tree with thousands of LED bulbs... hand... and hand-crafted ornaments from North Carolina communities." The tree arrived on Friday morning after making a journey from North Carolina, through Virginia and into the Nation's capital. The National Forests in North Carolina was responsible for the transport and regard "Ruby" as a special tree that is part of a program to restore red spruces to the Appalachian forests. "We've collected cones from Ruby and other trees like her so that we can plant thousands and thousands of more red spruce in the southern Appalachian Mountains," said Forest Supervisor for the National Forests in North Carolina, James Melonas.. "Ruby's journey does not end here at the Capitol. We're going to be able to take the wood from Ruby, bring it back to western North Carolina, to local instrument makers who will be making guitars and banjos from the wood, from the tree, and we'll be donating them to communities in western North Carolina."

Nothing reminds you that Christmas is fast approaching more than the arrival of the big tree at Rockefeller Center, and other signs of the season are starting to show, too. Some New Yorkers told CBS2's Dave Carlin they're delighted, while others say it's too soon.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Is it true that earthquakes help trees grow?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News