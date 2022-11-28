THE WAY IT WAS: YMCA Christmas Tree Fundraiser, ca. 1940s

The sign reads “Help Y’s Men Send Boys to Y Camp — XMAS TREES.” The Men’s Y-Club was in charge of this fundraiser and the Y Camp in question is likely Camp Bradfield. Camp Bradfield was a permanent YM-YWCA camp from 1930 to 1982 located on Hall’s Creek, about eight miles north of Black River Falls. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.