The 1956 year-end gala party for the La Crosse YMCA’s Father-Son Club featured a bean feed (presumably a bean-based meal), collection of canned goods for local institutions, and a magic program from B. F. Huffman of Richland Center. Pictured here are Kenneth and Kippy Brown on the left and John and Jim Ponzo on the right. Other monthly events that year for the then-new club included sports movie showings, gym activities, pool parties, and a weekend at YMCA Camp Bradfield. The La Crosse Area YMCA is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.