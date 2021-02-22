 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: YWCA indoor golf lessons in the 1960s
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: YWCA indoor golf lessons in the 1960s

YWCA indoor golf lessons in the 1960s

Moira “Scotty” Quinn of Quinn’s Sport Shop instructs a group of young women at the youth center of the old YWCA.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

The cold winter months often prove to be a perfect time to learn or practice golf, indoors that is with wiffle balls.

Featured here is Moira “Scotty” Quinn of Quinn’s Sport Shop instructing a group of young women at the youth center of the old YWCA. The coach house of the former Scott Mansion called “Pasadena” served as the scene of teen activity at West Avenue and Main Street. The Family Y building now stands at that location.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

