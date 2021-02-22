The Way it Was: YWCA indoor golf lessons in the 1960s

The cold winter months often prove to be a perfect time to learn or practice golf, indoors that is with wiffle balls.

Featured here is Moira “Scotty” Quinn of Quinn’s Sport Shop instructing a group of young women at the youth center of the old YWCA. The coach house of the former Scott Mansion called “Pasadena” served as the scene of teen activity at West Avenue and Main Street. The Family Y building now stands at that location.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

