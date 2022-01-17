 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: YWCA sewing class in Mon Anderson mansion, ca. 1910s

Shortly after the death of Mons Anderson in 1905, the Anderson family sold its mansion (410 Cass Street) to the YWCA of La Crosse.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Shortly after the death of Mons Anderson in 1905, the Anderson family sold its mansion at 410 Cass Street to the YWCA of La Crosse. The organization made its home there until 1919 when they outgrew it and moved downtown to 420 Main Street. This photo is likely of a sewing class, one of many YWCA offerings at the time that also included cooking and ESL classes. This is the library in the mansion, a space that can now be enjoyed when dining at Le Chateau.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

