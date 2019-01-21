This unique float from the now bygone George Tire Depot was part of La Crosse’s 1922 Winter Carnival parade on Jan. 26, 1922.
That winter celebration covered four days in late January 1922 and included day and night parades, a ski jumping tournament, ice skating races, horse racing at Riverside Park and a toboggan slide in Pettibone Park. This photo was taken in front of the George tire and battery store, which was at 218-220 S. Third St. in an old frame building that dated to the early 1870s and was once a harness shop.
The structure was destroyed by fire in 1925, and today its former site is occupied by the La Crosse Center Parking Ramp.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608- 789-7136.
