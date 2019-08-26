{{featured_button_text}}

Nominations for the Robert Zurn Outstanding Women in Leadership Award are open and will be accepted through Sept. 6.

The 2019 recipient will be announced at the Women's Fund Fall Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and receive $1,000 to be split between the recipient and a charity of choice.

The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse seeks to recognize a woman in the community who has encouraged the advancement and full participation of women and girls in society by promoting activities that fulfill the following requirements:

  • Foster an impact on attitudes and actions that benefit women and girls.
  • Promote opportunity, health or self-sufficiency for women.
  • Encourage women and girls to develop as philanthropists.

Nomination forms are available at womensfundlacrosse.org/grants/roberta-zurn-award/.

