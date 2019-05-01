Try 3 months for $3

HorseSense, a therapeutic horseback riding program, has rebranded to better represent the people it serves, as well as developed a new logo and website to support the change announced May 1.

Founded 30 years ago as HorseSense for Special Riders, the program designed for children with physical, cognitive and behavioral disabilities.

Now the lessons include children and adults with and without diagnosed disabilities, as well as a newly established HorseSense for Heroes veterans program.

HorseSense will celebrate its new brand at the upcoming Kentucky Derby event on Saturday, May 4, at the Charmant Hotel, 101 State St.

For more details about the HorseSense program, and the event, visit www.horsesensewi.org.

