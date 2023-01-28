Therapy dog newest addition to La Crosse Police Department canine unit

The La Crosse Police Department’s newest police dog doesn’t sniff for drugs, search for missing persons, detect explosives or chase fleeing suspects.

Instead, Cheddar is described by his primary handler as an “icebreaker.”

“He’s not your typical police canine,” said Ryan Ledvina, the department’s northside school resource officer. “He helps me break the ice.”

Cheddar was assigned to Ledvina after the canine joined the force in late November as the department’s first therapy dog. The department already has four German shepherds and a Labrador that conduct more traditional police work. Police chief Shawn Kudron said the department recently learned about how therapy dogs are used in other law enforcement agencies and decided it would a good fit for La Crosse.

“Dogs and pets have really been shown to give people a heightened level of comfort,” Kudron said. “They’ve helped departments break down barriers in communication.”

Cheddar was donated to the department by Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles of Osseo, where Ledvina, his wife and three young children met the labradoodle puppy for the first time.

“He came right up to the family,” Ledvina recalled. “We determined right then and there he was the one. Since then we’ve been best friends.”

Cheddar works mornings with Ledvina at La Crosse school buildings. He said Cheddar is useful in interactions with students who are uncomfortable talking with law enforcement or experiencing emotional trauma.

“There are days when I’m dealing with students and it’s not working. He is able to interact with them,” Ledvina said.

He described one situation in particular.

“I was not getting through,” he said. “I wasn’t building that relationship with that individual and working them through their crisis situation. Cheddar approached that individual and was able to calm them down.”

Ledvina said there are numerous less serious occasions when Cheddar can be an asset.

“I’ve had hundreds of kids come into my office to see Cheddar, and we start having conversations,” Ledvina said. “He helps me build relationships with kids.”

Ledvina said Cheddar has an optimum disposition for the job.

“He’s calm, laid back, relaxed, and he’s social and outgoing at the same time.” Ledvina said. “He’s energetic, which comes with being a puppy.”

Kudron said Ledvina is a good handler for Cheddar, both at home and at work.

“It becomes a part of the officer’s family,” Kudron said. “We needed someone who was going to bring that level of dedication to the program and someone who is uniquely positioned to utilize the services of the therapy dog, and Ryan fit the bill.”

Cheddar is still less than six months old and is limited to working mornings until he matures. While his training isn’t as extensive as other police dogs, he is still undergoing obedience training.

“Part of his training is getting acclimated to the environment and people who are going to be around him,” Kudron said.

Kudron said the department’s own employees benefit from having a friendly dog on the premises.

“All of our police officers deal with a lot of tough things in a day’s work,” Kudron said. “Being able to come back to the station and spend a little time with Cheddar can help them as well.”

Ledvina said Cheddar is the center of attention when the two of them are working together.

“He’s loved by a lot of people,” Ledvina said.

