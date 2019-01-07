New La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf says he'll build on his predecessor's achievements while looking for ways to improve county law enforcement operations.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez swore Wolf in Monday morning in La Crosse County Circuit Court in front of about 80 people, including family, friends, co-workers, deputies and La Crosse Police Chief Ron Tischer.
Wolf, then chief deputy, was election Nov. 6. He was unopposed after announcing his candidacy in February.
During a phone interview, Wolf emphasized the importance of dealing with methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication abuse, saying they're ravaging the community. “We’re making some initiative to make our communities safer from the drug issues that we have pending,” said Wolf, who is a member of Alliance to Heal, a group combating opioid addiction.
The sheriff also oversees the county jail, and Wolf spoke rehabilitation of inmates before their release. He said the cost of treatment, including medication, administering treatment, and evaluating inmate needs are all issues that need to be examined.
He also talked about providing more law enforcement coverage to rural areas and improving mental health care services for people who have committed crimes to prevent them from returning to jail.
Wolf doesn’t anticipate immediate or major changes.
“I’m like anyone else starting a new position,” he said, “[I’ve] got new ideas and new thoughts, and I’m gonna rely on my staff at all levels to provide input on ways we can do things better.”
Wolf’s predecessor, Steve Helgeson, served as sheriff for 12 years, and Wolf said it was Helgeson’s leadership and knowledge that helped him recognize the drug epidemic and the importance of treating mental illness.
“I’ve always been a believer of, if we can do something to help somebody, and make their day better, that’s our goal, whether it’s assisting people in need or people in crisis,” Wolf said.
