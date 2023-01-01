There will be no Monday Daily News; delivery resumes Tuesday

No Tribune on Monday
There will be no Monday Tribune as our staff gets time with their families. Delivery will resume with Tuesday’s Tribune.
A 33-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, man is free on a signature bond after he allegedly fired a weapon in La Crosse on Christmas Day.
A 36-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged in a Dec. 5 hit-and-run crash that reportedly injured her passenger.
“Philanthropy is embedded in their DNA — it’s just who they are and what they do.”
A 48-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of selling methamphetamine as part of a drug sting.
A 19-year-old De Soto man has been accused in an Oct. 29 assault that left the victim with a broken nose. Cezar A. Garcia was charged Wednesda…
Christmas Eve fire damages La Crosse home
A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Madison for drug trafficking.
A Christmas morning fire completely destroyed the Big River Inn in the village of Genoa.
A Winter Farmers Market will be held Saturdays from January through March at Justin Trails Resort, about 8 miles south of Sparta.
