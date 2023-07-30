Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
alert
These charts show where home sales are headed in Wisconsin
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was preparing to leave the parking lot at Menard's when he saw something fall from the suspect's pocket, according to the criminal complaint.
To make way for the Chinese restaurant, part of Valley View Mall will be demolished.
A 27-year-old woman with no permanent address faces a felony charge after she allegedly slashed a person with jagged glass inside a La Crosse …
About 100 law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, will join officers from 11 states across the Midwest to step up patr…
Its owners, Xavier Yang and his fiancee, Yer Thao, say they’re pleased with the amount of business that Eau Juicy-La Crosse has received, sinc…