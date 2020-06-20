"They don't care if you get sick": La Crosse bar staff respond to surge of COVID-19 cases in young patrons

"People are just kind of going back to normal, the way it was before the virus hit," another staff member said, saying they were actually making more money in tips than before COVID-19.

Just down the street, at La Crosse Bierhaus — formerly the Twisted Moose — and its conjoined night club, Legends, staff are also feeling uneasy after a case was linked to its facilities on the same weekend, recognizing how patrons were acting leading up to it.

"I see it. I see it. The people that come in. You can tell their attitudes, they don't give a **** about wearing a mask, and drink from each other's glasses, hit each other's Juuls," one employee recalled.

"You can really tell that some people are acting like nothing happened and don't care if you get sick, don't care if they get sick, don't care if others get sick," she added.

Staff members at the Bierhaus and Legends were initially required to wear masks upon first reopening, but it eventually became optional, and those who still chose to wear them said they were mocked by some of its patrons.

"Customers come in and are rude about the masks, which sucks when you have to hear that," one employee said, "when all you're trying to do is keep yourself and people around you safe."