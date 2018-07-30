Low unemployment means fewer people are out of work, but it also means businesses are having to get creative to find qualified workers.
Earlier this year, Ashley Furniture, a national furniture manufacturer based in Arcadia, began offering shuttle service from La Crosse, Winona and Eau Claire.
“The unemployment rate is rather low; we have struggled to find new candidates in the area,” said Bailey Waldera, public relations media manager for Ashley Furniture.
She said the company launched the shuttle program in La Crosse back in February in an effort to expand the company’s hiring pool.
The shuttles provide transportation to and from Ashley’s manufacturing facilities in Whitehall and Arcadia for as many as 30 people per shuttle.
According to Mark Schultz of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Ashley Furniture isn’t the only company struggling to find workers in today’s employment climate.
He said the current job seeker-to-vacancy ratio in the region has fallen to 0.6 to 1. This means for every 10 job openings, there are only about six workers available to fill them.
He said that number has been on a steep decline since 2009 when the ratio was 9.3 to 1, meaning for every vacancy there were more than nine candidates available to fill the position.
Schultz said this trend isn’t expected to change anytime soon.
He said the labor force in the region is projected to decline more than 2.3 percent, amounting to roughly 6,200 positions, between 2020 and 2030 as more and more baby boomers retire.
Schultz said this low job seeker to vacancy ratio is a big advantage for the unemployed, but problematic for employers.
“For a job seeker, there is less competition. ... It isn’t as hard to find a job,” he said. “From the perspective of the employers, it’s not good.”
As a result, he said, many employers have begun offering incentives such as hiring bonuses, flexible schedules, higher pay and transportation.
Schultz highlighted First Student, a busing company that provides transportation for many area schools, which is now offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for new drivers and up to a $5,000 bonus for certified drivers.
For businesses like Ashley that aren’t located near big population centers, hiring shuttles and buses may be the way to go.
“The shuttle in La Crosse has been pretty successful,” she said, adding that within a few months of launching the program, they’d filled the first shift shuttle in La Crosse to capacity.
In light of the success of the shuttle pilot, Ashley expanded the program to Winona and Eau Claire in June and added a second shift shuttle in La Crosse.
Schultz said other companies have attempted to attract and retain employees through higher wages, especially for part-time work.
He said many employers in the retail and fast food industries are now offering pay well above the minimum wage.
With the unemployment rate in much of Minnesota and Wisconsin well below three percent and the workforce expected to shrink in over the next 10 years, some employers are considering workers they previously hadn’t, said Schultz.
He said workers who lack a high school diploma or have a criminal background are more likely to get hired in the current economic climate.
“Back in 2009, when I worked as an unemployment counselor, not having a high school diploma was a huge barrier,” he said. “Now, it’s a 180-degree turn.”
